4 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine following a motor vehicle stop Wednesday in Greenfield, police say.

About 11:30 p.m., officers observed a black Ford Focus traveling on Route 91 Northbound with a plate light out, and after pulling the vehicle over, police determined that the operator, Joel Collins, 42, of Lyndonville, Vt., had a suspended license, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Upon further investigation and a search of the vehicle and people inside, police found a black plastic bag containing three clear bags with more 23 grams of fentanyl, 500 purple wax bags containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 20 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, and $1,046 in cash.

Collins, Caleb Cassidy, 29, of Lyndonville, Vt., Samantha Chase, 28, of Woodsville, Vt., and Michael Ashford, 29, of South Ryegate, Vt., were charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, police say.

Collins was additionally cited for operating on a suspended license.

Cassidy was also charged with tampering or destruction of evidence.

All four were transported to the Franklin House of Correction.

