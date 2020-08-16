4 arrested on gun charges after traffic stop in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men are facing firearm charges after being found with several loaded guns during a traffic stop in West Bridgewater Saturday, police said.

Troopers on patrol pulled over a car for traffic violations on Route 24 at 10:30 p.m., police said. When police searched the car, they allegedly found a North American .380 pistol, a Ruger 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that had been stolen from Atlanta.

Dwayne Rogers-Flonory, 29, of Boston, was charged with two counts of carrying a loaded gun, two counts of possession of a loaded gun second offense, firearm violation with prior violent crimes and receiving stolen property as well as two traffic violations.

Edward J. Clarke, 27, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded gun, unlawful possession of a gun and receiving stolen property; and Melquan Nelson, 27, of Boston and Blake A. Ayler, 27, of Boston, were charged with carrying a loaded gun and unlawful possession of a gun.

All were held on bail pending arraignment in Brockton District Court.

