BOSTON (WHDH) - Four men were arrested on weapons charges early Friday morning in connection with a series of armed and unarmed robberies in the area of McKinley Square in Boston, officials announced.

Officers patrolling the area in response to numerous overnight robberies spotted a group of 12 people gathered in Jenney Plaza loitering in front of four clearly marked No Trespassing signs, according to police.

After an investigation, police arrested Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury, after recovering a loaded .22-caliber Rohm RG10 revolver and a Glock 19 handgun that was missing its trigger assembly from inside a backpack he was carrying; Fisldyn Modan, 25, of Somerville, after finding a loaded .22-caliber Ruger MKII handgun in his backpack; Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus, on drug-related charges after finding a large plastic bag of marijuana and cocaine in a bag he had been carrying; and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston, on an outstanding warrant on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

The other eight people were released and cited for trespassing.

All are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

