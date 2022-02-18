TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Billerica teenagers are facing charges after police say they fired gel blasters into a crowd of people leaving a basketball game at Tewksbury High School on Thursday night.

Allane Sonny Takock, 18, two 16-year-old boys, and a 17-year-old boy were all arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.

Officers responding to a report of numerous individuals shot at by a “pellet gun-type device” at the high school around 8:10 p.m. learned that four people in two vehicles had fired two gel blasters at people as they filed out of the Tewksbury-Billerica boys basketball game, Columbus said.

Seven people were shot and they all were evaluated at the scene.

Gel blasters are toy guns capable of shooting super-absorbent polymer water beads.

Takock is expected to face a judge in Lowell District Court, while the three juveniles are slated to appear in Lowell Juvenile Court.

In a statement, Billerica High School Principal Thomas Murphy said, “We are extremely disappointed by the actions of some of our students, and this is not reflective of our core values. We are committed to working with the Tewksbury Memorial High School community to repair the relationship between our schools.”

The incident remains under investigation.

