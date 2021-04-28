BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested four Boston men after multiple gunshots were reportedly fired in Dorchester on Monday evening.

Officers conducting an investigation in the area of Gallivan Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. heard seven to eight rapid gunshots coming from the direction of Owen Street, and then saw a small gray vehicle with tinted windows traveling at a high rate of speed from the area, according to Boston police.

The detective followed the vehicle to 95 Woodbole Ave., where the four men allegedly exited the car and entered a residence.

Additional officers responded to Woodbole Avenue to secure the scene, as well as Owen Street, where ballistic evidence was reportedly found.

The four people who entered the residence refused to exit it, police said.

Boston Police Entry Team and Negotiators arrived at the scene and the four people exited the home and were placed into custody, police added.

Robert Barrett-Scott, 23, of Mattapan, Reginald Mells, 21, of Dorchester, Junior Galette, 22, of Dorchester, and Drequan Haywood, 23, of Dorchester, are facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon — gun, according to police.

On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and reportedly seized a loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM firearm, and a Bersa 9MM firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call B-3 detectives at (617) 343-4712.

