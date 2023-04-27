BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Boston police officers were acquitted Thursday in a case linked to what prosecutors had described as an overtime pay scam.

Timothy Torigian, Robert Twitchell, Henry Doherty and Kendra Conway were initially charged in 2020 along with five other officers.

Charges were dropped against one officer, while four others pleaded guilty.

The Department of Justice announced new charges in February of this year through a superseding indictment against Torigian, Twitchell, Doherty and Conway.

The officers were accused of collectively embezzling more than $200,000 in overtime pay for hours they did not work.

Lawyers for Torigian, Twitchell, Doherty and Conway told jurors they didn’t dispute the officers were paid for overtime hours they didn’t work. They said, though, that officers were also just following longstanding overtime procedures accepted by the Boston Police Department.

The jury ultimately found the officers not guilty on conspiracy and fraud charges.

