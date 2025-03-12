FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Brazilian nationals were arrested in Framingham, accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring.

Prosecutors said the four were in the country illegally.

Authorities said the group imported drugs from Brazil and illegally distributed them.

They said one suspect was a pharmacist who hired the other three to deliver orders.

All four face distribution and possession charges and could be deported.

They are expected in court Thursday.

