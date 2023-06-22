A four-car crash left three people with potentially serious injuries on Route 24 in Berkley Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The two left lanes are closed headed northbound following the crash, and the closure will be affecting traffic “for an extended period,” officials said.

Troopers on-scene, Rt 24 NB Berkley for 4-vehicle crash. 3 victims transported with potentially serious injuries. The left two lanes are closed. Lane closures will be impacting traffic for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/xn7qlUJfFJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2023

The three victims were transported to the hospital. No other details were immediately available.

