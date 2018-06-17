4 cars burst into flames on I-93 in Dorchester after multi-car crash

BOSTON (WHDH) – A six-car crash caused problems on the Expressway in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, with four of those cars bursting into flames along Interstate 93 north.

The crash slowed traffic to a crawl as black smoke billowed high into the sky. Crews rushed to put that fire out.

Danubia Camargos Silva witnessed the crash and captured video from her car.

“I did not expect in a million years a vision like that,” Silva said.

Officials shut down the northbound side for about an hour before reopening the highway two hours after the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Thankfully everyone is out of their cars I93N by exit 15 #Dorchester pic.twitter.com/9Sec24lqaW — Yau (@YauYii) June 17, 2018

