EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four pet cats are unaccounted for and a home is a total loss after fire crews responded to a fast-moving, two-alarm fire that raced through a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 53 Old Bedford Road around 12 p.m. found that fire had already spread to much of the two-story home, according to East Bridgewater Fire Chief Timothy Harhen.

Two of the home’s occupants escaped the building with their dog through the first-floor window. The other two occupants were also able to escape, but four pet cats are still unaccounted for.

The building is a total loss. Four people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Mutual aid was provided by the Abington, Bridgewater, Brockton, Hanson, West Bridgewater, and Whitman Fire Departments. Station coverage was provided by the Halifax Fire Department.

