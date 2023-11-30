Saugus Police announced Thursday that four individuals are being charged following a large fight at the Kowloon restaurant the night before Thanksgiving, videos of which went viral on social media.

Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a glass bottle) and one count of disorderly conduct.

Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, will be charged with procuring liquor to someone under 21 years of age and disorderly conduct

Donovan Clark, 19, of Lynn, will be charged with procuring liquor to someone under 21 years of age, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, of North Reading, will be charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

A report of the incident is also being prepared for Saugus Board of Selectmen.

“The Kowloon is a family friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others,” Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement last week. “A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

