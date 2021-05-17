4 charged in Rhode Island shooting that injured 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities filed charges Monday against four people they allege initiated a shootout in Rhode Island that left nine people injured last week.

Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 20, Jordanny Britto, 20, Reynaldo Rivera, 19, and George Rios, 18, each face several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to the state attorney general’s office.

All four men were also injured in the gunfire last Thursday that authorities have said involved rival groups and was the worst shooting in city history. Of the nine injured, eight suffered gunshot wounds and one was injured by glass. All are expected to survive.

The four men charged jumped out of a pickup truck outside a house in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and opened fire on people on the porch, police have said.

At least two people on the porch began firing back and in all, more than 50 rounds were fired, police said previously.

Britto was held on $75,000 bail and Rivera posted $100,000 bail, according to The Boston Globe.

Tejada’s bail was set at $25,000, but he was held for allegedly violating bail in another case.

Rios remains in the hospital and it is unclear when he will be arraigned.

Voicemail messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Rivera and Britto. It could not be determined if the other two men had lawyers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)