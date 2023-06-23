BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department updating a death investigation at a South Boston apartment complex.

Members of the Boston City Council said drugs and other concerning items were found in an apartment at the McCormack housing complex off Old Colony Avenue where a person died.

The Boston Police Department said its officers did not see evidence of those items.

Boston fire crews were called to the apartment on Saturday for a report of an unconscious person.

According a Boston Fire report, first responders also found four children in the apartment with unsanitary conditions.

Police said each of the children had a parent present.

They are now in state custody.

