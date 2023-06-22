Four children found inside a South Boston apartment yelling for help over the weekend are now in state custody after city officials said first responders also found a dead body, drugs, sex toys and six other adults in filthy conditions in the apartment.

First responders said they found the children Saturday morning when they were called to the unit for a report of an adult who was not breathing.

“They were describing it as a ‘house of horror,” said Boston City Councilor At Large Erin Murphy.

“We know first responders show up to a lot of scary things: car accidents, houses burning, gunshots, people dead,” Murphy continued. “So, for them to describe this as the worst and most horrifying scene that they’ve seen means these kids were in a bad place.”

7NEWS obtained the fire department’s incident report for this incident which explained “All adults present denied having children inside the apartment.”

The report said firefighters looked anyway and found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

“When they did open the door, I heard they saw one boy sitting on the lap of one of the men who was in a wig,” Murphy said.

The incident happened at the McCormack housing complex, which is run by Boston’s housing authority.

Now city councilors are seeking answers about how the facility is run.

“This incident proves there were some mistakes that did take place,” said Boston City Council President Ed Flynn. “What is the eviction process? What is the screening process? What is the public safety protocols?”

As authorities work to figure out who was on the lease and if the children were related to any of the adults, the focus is on the children’s well-being.

“Just heartbreaking, just absolutely just heartbreaking, terrible situation,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “DCF has taken those children into its care and custody right now and we will do everything we can to provide them support and services.”

7NEWS was told the children involved in this incident are 10 years old and younger. Inside the apartment, there appeared to be a party that started Friday night and went into Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Boston Housing Authority said there were no complaints about this unit before this incident on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Boston City Council plans to hold a hearing in the coming weeks about the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)