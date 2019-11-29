BELLEVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four children have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash in Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said in a tweet that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a vehicle went off the side of a road and into a pond in Republic County, near the state’s northern border with Nebraska.

The children who died were all under the age of 8. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The patrol says the mother of the children was taken to a hospital, and an adult male in the vehicle is being interviewed. The patrol says the occupants of the vehicle aren’t believed to be Kansas residents.

The crash remains under investigation. Gardner didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)