(WHDH) — A company in New Zealand is looking to implement a four-day workweek after a test run proved extremely successful.

Perpetual Guardian, which helps customers manage their wills and estates, conducted a two-month trial of the four-day workweek and found it to be “a resounding success.”

More than 240 employees were still paid for five days a week during the experiment, according to CNN Money.

Employees reporter greater productivity, better work-life balance and lower stress levels.

Team engagement levels increased by nearly 20 percent, while stress levels went down about seven percent.

