ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) — Four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a van carrying three people, a New Hampshire police department said Sunday.

Rollinsford Police said the crash on Portland Avenue was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an eastbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic. The only occupant of the east-bound vehicle was declared dead at the scene of the crash, as was one of the passengers in the other vehicle.

The driver of the van and a second passenger were taken to areas hospitals where they were both pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the driver of the car that crossed the center line.

The other three people who died were identified as Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 23. All were from South Berwick, Maine.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated. The Rollinsford Police Department asked the Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate.

