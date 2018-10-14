CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WHDH) — A shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in Texas Saturday afternoon left four people dead, police said.

Two families had an argument at the 1-year-old’s celebration in Corpus Christi, which escalated into gunfire, according to police.

Four men were killed and a fifth person was taken to the hospital, police added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

