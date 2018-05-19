4 dead in car crash in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Four people are dead after a car crash in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Route 106. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said police got a 911 call about a car that struck a tree.

The car had five people inside. Cruz said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to Brockton Hospital, where they later died. The fifth person was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Cruz said all five people were males in their “high teens.” None of the victims were identified, pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

