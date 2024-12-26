WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people who are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Wakefield, New Hampshire, officials announced Wednesday.

Crews conducting a welfare check on Province Lake Road around 4 p.m. found four people dead inside, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Wakefield Fire Rescue Chief Todd Nason, and Wakefield Police Chief Michael Fenton.

The names of the four victims, all adults, have not been released.

While the investigation remains active and ongoing, at this time, investigators believe the victims died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday, to confirm the cause and manner of death for each of the victims.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

