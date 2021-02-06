4 displaced after fire breaks out at Whitman home

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke at at their Whitman home on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Franklin Street just before 8 a.m. found smoke coming from the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half story home, fire officials said.

All four residents were able to escape the fire safely before crews arrived on scene, Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Greeno said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which were contained to the dining room on the first floor, and the scene was cleared by 9:15 a.m.

One resident was treated and released at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The home is temporarily inhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage, fire officials said.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross to find temporary housing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)