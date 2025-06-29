BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been forced from their homes after a multi-alarm fire ripped through a building in Hyde Park overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Charles Street found flames and smoke coming from the second floor and attic, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)