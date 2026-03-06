BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire overnight that broke out in a three-story home in Roxbury and left four people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported strucutre fire on Hestia Park around 2:45 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the home and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department. The fire was brought under control and there were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assiting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)