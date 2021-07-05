BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were forced from their home on the Fourth of July after a fire caused by fireworks debris in Brockton, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Martin Street around 11 p.m. determined the fire was caused by fireworks debris that had been placed too close to the house.

Brockton fire officials say they also responded to at least four other nuisance fires caused by fireworks and fireworks debris.

4 people are homeless this morning after a fire caused by fireworks debris being placed to close to the house caused considerable damage at 14 Martin St. The fire occured shortly after 11PM. BFD also responded to at least 4 additional nusance fires related to fireworks & debris. pic.twitter.com/5E8N6IhJ5z — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 5, 2021

