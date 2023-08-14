(CNN) — Four divers who went missing Sunday south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, have been rescued by the United States Coast Guard and the US Navy, officials said.

The divers were found about 46 miles southeast of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, USCG Mid-Atlantic said.

The four men went diving from a recreational boat about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around noon Sunday, a release from the US Coast Guard said.

Multiple rescue crews searched for them by boat and aircraft, with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, a HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and several vessels involved in the search, according to the news release.

The search took place about 50 miles south of Cape Fear, according to the Coast Guard. Cape Fear is near the southeastern part of North Carolina and is about 70 miles north of Myrtle Beach.

