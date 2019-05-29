4 F-35 jets make unplanned landing at Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Four F-35 fighter jets have made an unplanned landing Vermont’s Burlington International Airport due to weather and refueling issues.

Mynbc5.com reports the Vermont Air National Guard said the jets landed at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. The jets were on their way to an overseas mission.

The airport expects the jets to remain in Burlington for a day.

F-35 jets are expected to be based at the airport this fall.

Officials said the stop was not in any way related to Wednesday’s expected release of the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest noise exposure map at the airport.

Military reports show the planes will be significantly louder than the F-16 jets they will replace.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)