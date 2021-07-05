WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with the beating and stabbing of a 17-year-old lifeguard in Worcester on the Fourth of July, police said.

Officers responding to a report of several males attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond around 6:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

After an investigation, Celestine Bigirimana, 22, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Soon after police arrested Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, and Melquan Jefferson, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges stemming from the attack.

Police say the lifeguard was attacked shortly after informing the suspects that they could not smoke and drink at the pond.

“They’ll make the first interaction and just make a simple ask, that’s all this was,” said Robert Antonelli, Assistant Commissioner of the Worcester Department of Public Works.

Antonelli noted that the lifeguard had only been on the job for about a month.

“We’re not happy…What happened here was uncalled for,” Antonelli added. “We’re not going to stand for it.”

The lifeguard is recovering at their home.

All of the suspects are expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

