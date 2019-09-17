From left to right: Emanuel Perez, Ivan Perez-Garcia, Ricardo Perez, Lauren Benuck

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Four people are facing charges after a three-vehicle crash led to a physical altercation with police officers in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Tinker Road and Fireside Circle around 4:20 p.m. found three vehicles involved, including an occupied school bus, police said.

The officers launched a collision investigation when three people associated with one of the involved drivers, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Perez, of Milford, N.H., showed up at the scene.

One of the individuals, 36-year-old Ivan Perez-Garcia, of Nashua, N.H., allegedly interfered with emergency services on the scene and displayed unruly behavior through yelling and swearing, according to police.

Perez physically interfered while officers attempted to arrest Perez-Garcia, who was also resisting, police added.

The two additional people associated with Perez, 26-year-old Lauren Benuck and 31-year-old Ricardo Perez, both of Nashua, N.H., allegedly joined Emanuel Perez in interfering with the area of Perez-Garcia.

During this altercation, Emanuel Perez assaulted Officer Alex Mann by wrapping his arm around Mann’s neck and applying pressure causing impeded blood circulation, police said.

With the assistance of Nashua Fire Rescue and good Samaritans, the officers eventually placed all four people into custody.

Mann was treated and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four suspects were each charged with resisting arrest and hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Emanuel Perez was also charged with second-degree assault — strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Sept. 26.

Perez-Garcia, Benuck and Ricardo Perez are expected in 9th Circuit — District Division — Nashua Court on Nov. 1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

