4 facing charges after juvenile yanked from vehicle, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including two juveniles, are facing criminal charges after police say they yanked a male juvenile from a vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint in Beverly on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of County Way Extension around 6:30 p.m. spoke with the victim who said he had been driven to that location by his girlfriend and that upon their arrival, three males banged on the window, opened his door, and punched him repeatedly as they pulled him from the vehicle, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The male suspects then took the victims backpack, police said. When he attempted to get it back, one of the males allegedly pointed a firearm at him before striking him in the side of the head with the weapon.

Officers later learned that the suspects had run into a residence at Apple Village on Manor Road. The female who had driven the victim to the area also drove off.

When officers entered the home, they arrested Luis Angel Braude, 30, and Jovan Cortes Amaral, 18, both of Salem, in addition to a male and female juvenile.

Braude, Amaral, and the male juvenile are facing charges including armed robbery and assault and battery by means a dangerous weapon. The female juvenile is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was treated at Beverly Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

