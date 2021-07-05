WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old lifeguard in Worcester on the Fourth of July, police say.

Officers responding to a report of several males attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond around 6:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

After an investigation, Celestine Bigirimana, 22, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Soon after police arrested Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, and Melquan Jefferson, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges stemming from the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox