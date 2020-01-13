4 facing charges, including mom and boyfriend, after thieves steal running car with baby in backseat

(WHDH) — Four people are facing criminal charges, including the mother of a 16-month-old baby who was left in the backseat of a running vehicle that was swiped by a pair of thieves early Monday morning, officials said.

Deputies responding to the Shell Gas Mart on Highway 59 in Texas around 12:05 a.m. learned 21-year-old Kimberley Cook and 29-year-old Anthony Blue had left their child in their running vehicle so they could go into the store to play gaming machines, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. When they walked out of the store, their Chrysler 300 was gone.

An investigation is said to have revealed that Cook and Blue entered the store around 11:30 p.m. and would periodically check on the infant as it slept in the unlocked car.

Vincent Leon Cannady, 18, and Jabari Davis, 19, saw the car running and took off in it, deputies said. The men allegedly ditched the child in a nearby park.

Cannady and Davis were later tracked down and pulled over. They were taken into custody without incident and booked on charges of auto theft and felony kidnapping.

The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital for observation. She is said to be in good condition.

Cook and Blue are each facing a charge of child abandonment for leaving the infant unattended.

An investigation is ongoing.

