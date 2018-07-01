4 families displaced after Tier 1 hazmat situation in Manchester NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four families are left with no place to go and one resident has been hospitalized following a Tier 1 hazardous materials incident, Manchester officials say,

Crews responding to reports of an unknown odor coming from the basement of a three-story-home on Merrimack St. found high levels of Volatile Organic Compounds.

While one resident was transported to Elliot Hospital to check on high levels of Carbon Monoxide in his blood.

The building was evacuated when investigators found five gallons of an unknown solvent spilled in the basement.

The contaminated soil was removed and the building was ventilated, however, the odor and air quality could not be improved enough for the families to return.

The Red Cross was notified and are working to find the families temporary homes until the area can be cleared.

