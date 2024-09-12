LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Four firefighters were taken to the hospital as crews battled a six-alarm house fire in Lowell Thursday, officials said.

Flames began pouring from the six-unit apartment building at 73 Aiken Ave. just before noon, according to the Lowell Fire Department. Around 80 firefighters from across the region were on scene working to put out the blaze.

Lowell Fire Chief Phil Charron ordered all firefighters out of the house at one point.

“There was a very intense fire condition third floor leading into the attic and the fire companies had to evacuate that as the fire flashed over at the attic level,” Charron said.

Officials said 11 firefighters were evaluated by EMS, with four of them being taken to the hospital. Crews also brought one other person to the hospital, the department said.

“The rehab is cooling them down, having them drink plenty of fluids, and check their vitals, and make sure they’re okay to go back,” said John Hebert, with PrideStar EMS.

A majority of the smoke and flames was seen coming from the third floor.

Fire crews had at least two ladder trucks on scene. Authorities were trying to keep onlookers away from the home as dozens of firefighters doused the building with water.

Out of the 22 people who live in the building, one person was home at the time of the fire. Others returned to their residence to find the destruction.

Stunned residents were thankful everyone was accounted for.

“It’s home. It’s not just an apartment building. It’s home. It’s the kids’ home. It’s their comfy space, their safe space, so this will be a pretty big transition,” said Rosie Cruz, who lived in the home.

The State Fire Marshal and Lowell arson investigators arrived by mid-afternoon.

The Red Cross will be putting the displaced residents up at local hotels for the next few nights, the organization said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

