KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Three Keene firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were briefly trapped in a burning building Thursday morning in Keene, New Hampshire. A fourth from another company was also taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the fire at an apartment building on Elliot Street across from Keene State College around 8:30 a.m.

Keene Deputy Fire Chief Greg Seymour said a mayday call was issued after firefighters became trapped inside the building.

“Initial mayday got called by the outside when the crews got cut off by the first floor fire to the second floor, subsequent maydays were called by the crews inside as they became separated and fire conditions were rapidly changing,” said Seymour.

Those Keene firefighters and a fourth from another community were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a dozen departments between New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts responded to the raging fire — battling the fierce flames and thick smoke for hours.

“It was crazy just to wake up and to see that,” said Payton Guntulas, who lives nearby. “I had no clue what was going on, we had to go to class and stuff and walk through all of that, it was crazy.”

The multi-unit apartment building was gutted, and officials deemed it a total loss. Nine residents are now without a place to live.

Several homes nearby and Wheelock Elementary School were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Once the fire was put out, officials said they were relieved the injuries were not worse.

“Major credit to them. The guys that were on the second floor that were trapped, and also the companies that went to help them out,” said Seymour. “Everyone maintained composure, did their jobs, and did what they were supposed to to save their own lives and save the lives of their brothers.”

In a post on social media, the Keene fire department said their injured firefighters are being treated at Cheshire Medical Center.

The Red Cross said it is helping out the residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)