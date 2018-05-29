4 firefighters hurt while battling Worcester blaze

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four firefighters got hurt while battling a Worcester blaze Tuesday morning.

Responders evacuated the Main Street building and rescued a dog inside. Another dog died in the fire, officials said.

Two firefighters suffered from leg injuries, one from a shoulder injury and another from heat exhaustion at the scene.

The scene on Main St. in #Worcester. No visible smoke or flames at this point. Dozens of firefighters on scene. Working to get info. #7news pic.twitter.com/5CNnrHDTfk — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) May 29, 2018

