BOSTON (WHDH) - Four firefighters were injured while working to extinguish a massive, 8-alarm blaze that broke out in a waste and recycling plant in Roxbury on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the fire on Gerard Street around 8:30 a.m. were quickly ordered out of the building and used ladder trucks to fight the flames from the exterior of the structure. Drones were used to keep an eye on the fire from above.

Fire officials said smoke pouring from the building made fighting the fire more difficult.

More than 150 firefighters worked together to fight the blaze. Some are expected to keep putting water on the building throughout the day today.

Three of the four injured firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



