4 Five Guys employees hospitalized after carbon dioxide leak

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four employees had to be taken to the hospital Friday due to chemical concerns at a Five Guys location in Waltham.

Officials said carbon dioxide from a soda machine caused those employees to experience headaches and dizziness.

The situation is resolved and the restaurant will reopen soon once it is given the go-ahead from the health department.

