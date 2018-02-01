4-foot GOAT ice sculpture pays tribute to Tom Brady

(WHDH) — An outdoor shopping and dining mecca in Chestnut Hill commissioned an ice sculpture to pay tribute to Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LII.

A 4-foot by 3-foot GOAT ice sculpture with the no. 12 now sits on The Green at The Street, outside of Shake Shack, at 33 Boylston Street.

Brady lives nearby in Brookline.

The piece was created by Lars Miller of Boston’s Brilliant Ice Sculpture.

