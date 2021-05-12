Four former PetSmart employees are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with the death of a toy poodle back in November 2020.

AJ Ross told WPIX that she brought her dog, Kobe, to the PetSmart in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood and when she came to pick him up, he was motionless.

She brought him to an animal hospital, where hospital staff pronounced him dead after performing 15 minutes of CPR, Ross said.

The Humane Animal Rescue launched an investigation and found that there was hyperextension of the neck and a lack of contact between Kobe’s paws and the grooming table, according to court paperwork obtained by the local news station.

This allegedly led to Kobe’s airway being crushed, resulting in his death.

Heather Rowe, 27, and Shaphan Stonge, 37, are facing two counts of neglect of animals and a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Elizabeth Doty, 21, and Julie Miller, 32, are facing two counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, and two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals for alleged torture and death of an animal.

The PetSmart says the employees have been fired from their positions.

The company added in a statement to WPIX that they launched an internal investigation after this “terrible accident” and found “unintended failure to adhere to our pet safety processes.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)