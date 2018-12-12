4 former youth workers convicted of abusing teens in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four former youth workers at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island were convicted Wednesday of ritualistically beating, sexually assaulting, and threatening the teenagers they were trusted to care for, officials said.

Jalise Andrade, 37, of Brockton; Silvio DePina, 40, of Brockton; Hermano Joseph, 28, of Taunton; and Ainsley LaRoche, 44, of Roxbury, who were employed by Volunteers of America, were found guilty of beating, sexually assaulting, and/or threatening four teenage boys in ritualized punishments at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island between April and August of 2014, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney John P. Pappas.

“These verdicts reflect unconscionable behavior by adults who abused and violated the young people in their care,” Pappas said. “But the verdicts also reflect the courage of those young people, who stood up against threats and intimidation to disclose the abuse. And they reflect absolutely tireless work by prosecutors, victim advocates, and State troopers to build this case and ensure the victims’ voices were heard loud and clear.”

Prosecutors produced evidence proving that the defendants repeatedly abused the victims through a punishment known as “orange chicken,” during which they would pull the victim’s pants down and beat the victim with an orange sandal.

Andrade was convicted on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Depina was convicted on two counts of indecent assault and battery, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of witness intimidation and threats to commit a crime.

Joseph was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery and one count each of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threats to commit a crime.

LaRoche of three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of threats to commit a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)