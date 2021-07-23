FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Framingham police officers were taken to the hospital after they rushed into a burning home to rescue a resident on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire on Brackett Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. found flames and smoke shooting from the bedroom of a two-story home.

After learning that a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom, the officers rushed in to rescue her without hesitation, according to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

“I consider them heroes,” Baker said. “They did see fire showing from a second-floor window. They went in, they want to make sure everyone was OK. Luckily they did because they were able to get the person out.”

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A mother and four children also escaped the home without injury.

The police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital, according to Baker.

“They’re in good health,” Baker said. “I just want to say thank you to those officers.”

The cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael D. Dutcher. He says the cause was accidental.

