BOSTON (WHDH) - Four friends from Maine embarked on their journey of walking more than 100 miles to Fenway Park in an effort to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine and Joe McHugh, all of South Portland, Maine, began their long walk Tuesday in hopes of reaching Fenway Park on Sunday before the Boston Red Sox game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The walk honors a tradition started by their fathers nearly 50 years ago.

“Our Father’s walk has been part of the legacy of each of our families, gaining stature through the years,” Wildes said. “We felt it was time to pay homage to them by the four of us retracing their steps and recreating the walk. We hope to leave behind a future legacy for our children and our children’s children.”

Norm Payette, Wilber Wildes, Ge Erskine and Dave McHugh were the founding members of the walk and raised over $18,000 for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

Their children have already raised over $20,000 in their honor and hope to double what their fathers raised 50 years prior.

People can support Payette-Holmes, Wildes, Erskine and McHugh by visiting their personal fundraising page.

