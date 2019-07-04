4 hospitalized, 1 arrested, after violent Medford crash

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent crash in Medford sent four people to the hospital Thursday night, according to state police.

Troopers arriving to the scene on the Mystic Valley Parkway near Pine Ridge Road found four people seriously injured following a head-on collision.

All four have been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

State police say the operator, whose name has not been released, believed to have caused the crash has been placed under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

The road has been temporarily closed while officers conduct their investigation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

