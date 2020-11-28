4 hospitalized, 1 flown to Boston following Lynn crash

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Lynn on Friday night that injured four people and sent one to a Boston hospital, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash between two vehicles on Broadway found a pickup truck with serious damage to its front end and another car hit with damage to its passenger side.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

One of the victim’s hurt was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for their injuries. The others were taken to nearby hospitals.

No additional information was immediately released.

