BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital and 17 people were left without a home after a raging fire ripped through a multi-family building in Mattapan on Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of Deering Road found heavy flames on a rear porch and in the attic, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly knocked down but a third-floor porch and the attic was completely burned out.

In a tweet, Boston fire officials said, “Companies did a great job with the amount of fire in the rear, to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.”

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

“I wish for a speedy recovery for all who went to the hospital and keep prayers up for the family,” neighborhood resident Tehjia Kerr said.

The Red Cross is assisting a total of seven adults and 10 children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

