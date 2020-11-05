4 hospitalized after Boston fire truck barrels into bank near scene of pizza shop fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized after a Boston fire truck slammed into a bank in Dorchester early Thursday morning, less than a mile away from a pizza shop fire.

The fire truck barreled into the Bank of America at the intersection of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. before coming to a rest partially inside the building.

An SUV at the scene also sustained significant damage.

Four people were transported to the hospital but it is unclear how many of them were firefighters, according to Boston EMS.

The street has been blocked off amid an ongoing investigation.

Not far away from the crash scene, crews responded to a fire at Charlie’s House of Pizza on Dorchester Avenue.

Firefighters put out the flames, revealing about $300,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the fire.

