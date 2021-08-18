BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized after a car went off the road and onto commuter rail tracks in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a two-car crash at the intersection of Washington and Herald streets around 4:40 a.m. found a car flipped on its roof on the train tracks about 40 feet below the roadway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston EMS transported four people to an area hospital.

Their current conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road has been closed between Arlington and Albany streets.

The crash is also causing delays on multiple commuter rail lines, including Franklin, Providence, Worcester, Stoughton, Fairmount, and Middleborough/Lakeville.

No additional information was immediately available.

