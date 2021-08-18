BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized after a car went off the road and plunged about 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a two-car crash at the intersection of Washington and Herald streets around 4:40 a.m. found a car flipped on its roof on the train tracks about 40 feet below the roadway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Four people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

The crash caused delays on multiple commuter rail lines, including Franklin, Providence, Worcester, Stoughton, Fairmount, and Middleborough/Lakeville.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 4:40 this morning Companies responded to Washington st and Herald st. for a Tech Rescue . A two car accident , one of the cars ended up approximately 40 feet below on the commuter rail . 4 occupants transported to the hospital by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/vwU3TN3tFx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2021

