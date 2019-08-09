4 hospitalized after crash involving ambulance in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were injured after an ambulance rolled over in Falmouth Friday.

Crews responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 115 Friday around 5 p.m. found three vehicles that had collided and a Mashpee ambulance on its side, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Six people were evaluated at the scene and four people were taken to local hospitals with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to Falmouth Hospital at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

