4 hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus, 2 cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people, including a pedestrian who was struck, were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving an MBTA bus and two cars in Roslindale, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and Canterbury Street about 1 p.m. found four victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All of the victims were taken from the scene to hospital by Boston EMS. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Response to Hyde Park Ave. & Canterbury St. Roslindale at approx. 12:59PM for an MVA involving (2) cars & @MBTA bus. (1) pedestrian struck. @BOSTON_EMS transported (4) victims with non-life threatening injuries. @MBTATransitPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/btvlK5DOgK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 6, 2018

